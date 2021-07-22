Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Decreases By 25.6%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 1,284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.8 days.
XJNGF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.52.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile
