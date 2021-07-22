Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

