Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 203.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Sientra worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

