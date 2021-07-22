SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SIG Combibloc Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.