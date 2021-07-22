Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 9,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 363,487 shares.The stock last traded at $233.36 and had previously closed at $235.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

