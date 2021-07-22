Silver Point Capital L.P. Takes $8.63 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 683,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,657. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

