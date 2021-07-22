Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 5%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.03. 1,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMWB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

