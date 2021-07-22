Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMIC. Bank of America began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

