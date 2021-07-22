Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

