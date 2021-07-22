SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $256,260.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.60. 113,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,746. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

