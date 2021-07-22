Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.56% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $36,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

NYSE:SKX opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

