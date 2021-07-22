Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price upped by Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.78.

NYSE SKX opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

