Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,201 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SKY shares. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

