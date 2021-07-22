Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLTTF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

