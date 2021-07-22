SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

