SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLM stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

