SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$30.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.92.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

