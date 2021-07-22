Snetwork (SNET) Price Hits $0.0028

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Snetwork has a market capitalization of $659,375.84 and approximately $160,011.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00866239 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

SNET is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,818,885 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.