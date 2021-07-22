SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

