Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STWRY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

