Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.