SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.45.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.