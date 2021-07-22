Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.42.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.