Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $107.79 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 322.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for approximately 1.8% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of Toll Brothers worth $107,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 310,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,707. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

