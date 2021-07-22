Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $9.62 Million in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 1.84% of MBIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MBIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MBIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MBIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBIA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 3,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

