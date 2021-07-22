Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,351,252 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351,252 shares during the quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $48,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 3,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

