Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1,346.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,739 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 163,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE LUV opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

