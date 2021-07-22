Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Spero Therapeutics worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

SPRO stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

