Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Shares of STXB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,783. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $46,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.