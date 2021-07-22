SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $123.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.06, but opened at $80.18. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 4,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,485 shares of company stock worth $9,823,688. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,617,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

