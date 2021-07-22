Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.
Shares of CXM stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
