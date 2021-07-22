Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $25.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SFM opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
