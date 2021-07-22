STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

