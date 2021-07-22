State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 15,171 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $61,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

