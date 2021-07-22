State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 248,580 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,580 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.47% of WestRock worth $64,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. Man Group plc grew its position in WestRock by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

