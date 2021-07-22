State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 59,655 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,655 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Humana worth $63,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Humana by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,106,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $463.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.