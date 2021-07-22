State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $48.83 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 933,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,139 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Snap were worth $48,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.