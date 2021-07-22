State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $55.80 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $55,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $819.76 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $787.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

