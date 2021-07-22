State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $58.13 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of American International Group worth $58,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

