State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $46,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,755.99 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,778.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,445.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,723.65.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

