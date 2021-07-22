State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of STT opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

