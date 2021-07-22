Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

STC stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.98. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.