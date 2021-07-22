Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

STC traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 5,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

