Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $576.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

