Stifel Financial Corp Buys 30,433 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 263.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

