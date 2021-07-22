Stifel Financial Corp Has $772,000 Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

GDS stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.