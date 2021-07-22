Stifel Financial Corp Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $89.65 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

