Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 440,419 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000.

FXI opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

