Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,752 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $124.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

