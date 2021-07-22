Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.48 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

